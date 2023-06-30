Barrington Research Maintains Concentrix (CNXC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 29, 2023, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 95.50% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Concentrix is 163.20. The forecasts range from a low of 151.50 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 95.50% from its latest reported closing price of 83.48.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Concentrix is 6,873MM, an increase of 6.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 797 funds or institutions reporting positions in Concentrix. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNXC is 0.22%, a decrease of 20.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.11% to 49,062K shares. The put/call ratio of CNXC is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 3,916K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,715K shares, representing an increase of 5.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNXC by 7.78% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,241K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,253K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNXC by 28.74% over the last quarter.

Impactive Capital holds 1,651K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 329K shares, representing an increase of 80.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNXC by 306.01% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,529K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,431K shares, representing an increase of 6.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNXC by 47.11% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,317K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,308K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNXC by 12.05% over the last quarter.

Concentrix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Concentrix Corporation is a leading technology-enabled global business services company specializing in customer engagement and improving business performance for some of the world's best brands including over 95 Global Fortune 500 clients and over 90 global disruptor clients. Every day, from more than 40 countries and across 6 continents, our staff delivers next generation customer experience and helps companies better connect with their customers. We create better business outcomes and help differentiate our clients through technology, design, data, process, and people. Concentrix provides services to clients in our key industry verticals: technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. We are Different by Design.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.