Barrington Research Maintains Climb Global Solutions (CLMB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Climb Global Solutions (NasdaqGM:CLMB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.64% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Climb Global Solutions is $135.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $131.30 to a high of $142.80. The average price target represents an increase of 4.64% from its latest reported closing price of $129.65 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Climb Global Solutions is 364MM, a decrease of 37.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 290 funds or institutions reporting positions in Climb Global Solutions. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLMB is 0.16%, an increase of 31.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.36% to 3,471K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 281K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 217K shares , representing an increase of 22.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLMB by 17.25% over the last quarter.

De Lisle Partners LLP holds 228K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLMB by 16.42% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 184K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLMB by 14.98% over the last quarter.

WMICX - Wasatch Micro Cap Fund Investor Class shares holds 142K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares , representing an increase of 21.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLMB by 14.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 130K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.