Barrington Research Maintains Cimpress (CMPR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Cimpress (NasdaqGS:CMPR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.78% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cimpress is $85.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $77.77 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 30.78% from its latest reported closing price of $65.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cimpress is 3,876MM, an increase of 11.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 375 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cimpress. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMPR is 0.12%, an increase of 1.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.13% to 26,643K shares. The put/call ratio of CMPR is 5.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Prescott General Partners holds 3,613K shares representing 14.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,348K shares representing 13.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,316K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPR by 26.14% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 2,355K shares representing 9.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Spruce House Investment Management holds 2,059K shares representing 8.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,258K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 754K shares , representing an increase of 40.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPR by 130.73% over the last quarter.

