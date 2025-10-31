Barrington Research Maintains CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings (CCCS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings (NasdaqGS:CCCS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.25% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings is $12.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 41.25% from its latest reported closing price of $8.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings is 960MM, a decrease of 6.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 662 funds or institutions reporting positions in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCCS is 0.35%, an increase of 8.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.58% to 830,023K shares. The put/call ratio of CCCS is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advent International holds 67,343K shares representing 10.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 97,343K shares , representing a decrease of 44.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCCS by 26.10% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 64,845K shares representing 9.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 72,968K shares , representing a decrease of 12.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCCS by 11.60% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 31,804K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,303K shares , representing an increase of 14.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCCS by 44.92% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 31,056K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,064K shares , representing an increase of 19.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCCS by 17.02% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 27,934K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,966K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCCS by 1.50% over the last quarter.

