Barrington Research Maintains Carriage Services (CSV) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.42% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Carriage Services is $60.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 44.42% from its latest reported closing price of $41.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Carriage Services is 389MM, a decrease of 4.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 359 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carriage Services. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSV is 0.11%, an increase of 3.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.09% to 13,948K shares. The put/call ratio of CSV is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 609K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 642K shares , representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSV by 12.85% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 527K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 513K shares , representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSV by 6.54% over the last quarter.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 505K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 306K shares , representing an increase of 39.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSV by 70.53% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 477K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 424K shares , representing an increase of 11.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSV by 77.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 425K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 425K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSV by 5.34% over the last quarter.

