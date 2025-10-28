Barrington Research Maintains Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Barrett Business Services (NasdaqGS:BBSI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.49% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Barrett Business Services is $52.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 26.49% from its latest reported closing price of $41.53 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Barrett Business Services is 1,226MM, an increase of 2.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 462 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barrett Business Services. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBSI is 0.22%, an increase of 10.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 28,839K shares. The put/call ratio of BBSI is 2.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mawer Investment Management holds 1,950K shares representing 7.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,963K shares , representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBSI by 5.68% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,577K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,658K shares , representing a decrease of 5.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBSI by 4.11% over the last quarter.

AASMX - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund holds 1,213K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109K shares , representing an increase of 8.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBSI by 12.41% over the last quarter.

Private Capital Management holds 1,148K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,146K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBSI by 10.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 812K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 799K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBSI by 8.20% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.