Barrington Research Maintains Asure Software (ASUR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Asure Software (NasdaqCM:ASUR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.89% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Asure Software is $13.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 65.89% from its latest reported closing price of $8.13 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Asure Software is 113MM, a decrease of 14.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 224 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asure Software. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 4.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASUR is 0.15%, an increase of 11.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.25% to 27,733K shares. The put/call ratio of ASUR is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Capital Management holds 4,014K shares representing 14.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,901K shares , representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASUR by 20.01% over the last quarter.

Needham Investment Management holds 2,532K shares representing 9.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,495K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASUR by 60.05% over the last quarter.

NEAGX - Needham Aggressive Growth Fund Retail Class holds 2,495K shares representing 8.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,677K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,716K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASUR by 70.52% over the last quarter.

JAVTX - Janus Henderson Venture Fund Class T holds 1,612K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.