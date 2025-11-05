Barrington Research Maintains Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond (MGR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond (NYSE:MGR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.73% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond is $28.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.54 to a high of $33.19. The average price target represents an increase of 30.73% from its latest reported closing price of $21.53 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond is 2,044MM, an increase of 0.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 23.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGR is 0.21%, an increase of 2.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.55% to 2,598K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 950K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 633K shares , representing an increase of 33.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGR by 101.96% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 313K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 330K shares , representing a decrease of 5.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGR by 5.49% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund holds 300K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 231K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 226K shares , representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGR by 4.95% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 225K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 858K shares , representing a decrease of 281.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGR by 64.04% over the last quarter.

