Barrington Research Initiates Coverage of Quad (QUAD) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2023, Barrington Research initiated coverage of Quad (NYSE:QUAD) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quad. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QUAD is 0.02%, a decrease of 1.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.24% to 20,163K shares. The put/call ratio of QUAD is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Miller Value Partners holds 1,513K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,450K shares, representing an increase of 4.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUAD by 6.28% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,108K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,104K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,007K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUAD by 7.71% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 768K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 785K shares, representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QUAD by 0.19% over the last quarter.

Quad Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Quad is a worldwide marketing solutions partner that leverages its 50-year heritage of platform excellence, innovation and strong culture and social purpose to create a better way for its clients, employees and communities. The Company's integrated marketing platform helps brands and marketers reduce complexity, increase efficiency and enhance marketing spend effectiveness. Quad provides its clients with unmatched scale for client on-site services and expanded subject expertise in marketing strategy, creative solutions, media deployment (which includes a strong foundation in print) and marketing management services. With a client-centric approach that drives the Company to continuously evolve its offering, combined with leading-edge technology and single-source simplicity, the Company has the resources and knowledge to help a wide variety of clients in multiple vertical industries, including retail, publishing, consumer packaged goods, financial services, insurance, healthcare and direct-to-consumer. Quad has multiple locations throughout North America, South America and Europe, and strategic partnerships in Asia and other parts of the world.

