Barrington Research Initiates Coverage of Interface (TILE) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2024, Barrington Research initiated coverage of Interface (NasdaqGS:TILE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.32% Upside

As of March 31, 2024, the average one-year price target for Interface is 19.04. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 23.32% from its latest reported closing price of 15.44.

The projected annual revenue for Interface is 1,374MM, an increase of 8.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 440 funds or institutions reporting positions in Interface. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TILE is 0.11%, an increase of 9.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.33% to 64,899K shares. The put/call ratio of TILE is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,902K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,927K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TILE by 10.56% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 3,490K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,614K shares, representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TILE by 8.70% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 3,038K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,074K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TILE by 16.82% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 2,886K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,933K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TILE by 108.59% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 2,847K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,332K shares, representing an increase of 53.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TILE by 52.44% over the last quarter.

Interface Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Interface, Inc. is a global flooring company specializing in carbon neutral carpet tile and resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and nora® rubber flooring. Interface helps its customers create high-performance interior spaces that support well-being, productivity, and creativity, as well as the sustainability of the planet. With its mission, Climate Take Back™, Interface commits to operating in a way that is restorative to the planet and creates a climate fit for life.

