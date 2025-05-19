Barrington Research Initiates Coverage of Mobile Infrastructure (BEEP) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2025, Barrington Research initiated coverage of Mobile Infrastructure (NYSEAM:BEEP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.77% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mobile Infrastructure is $6.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 62.77% from its latest reported closing price of $3.76 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mobile Infrastructure. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 18.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEEP is 0.17%, an increase of 4.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.27% to 26,995K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

No Street GP holds 24,297K shares representing 57.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 667K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 443K shares , representing an increase of 33.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEEP by 99.22% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 395K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 376K shares , representing an increase of 4.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEEP by 47.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 233K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares , representing an increase of 76.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEEP by 481.01% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 206K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares , representing an increase of 21.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEEP by 59.70% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.