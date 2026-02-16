Barrington Research Initiates Coverage of Bioventus (BVS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 9, 2026, Barrington Research initiated coverage of Bioventus (NasdaqGS:BVS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.01% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Bioventus is $15.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 85.01% from its latest reported closing price of $8.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bioventus is 647MM, an increase of 14.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 261 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bioventus. This is an decrease of 46 owner(s) or 14.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BVS is 0.25%, an increase of 26.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.48% to 54,912K shares. The put/call ratio of BVS is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Essex Woodlands Management holds 13,021K shares representing 19.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Juniper Investment Company holds 6,939K shares representing 10.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 6,047K shares representing 9.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,811K shares , representing an increase of 3.91%.

Royce & Associates holds 1,251K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,263K shares , representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVS by 12.06% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,141K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,027K shares , representing an increase of 10.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVS by 18.83% over the last quarter.

