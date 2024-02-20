Barrington Research Downgrades VIZIO Holding (VZIO)

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2024, Barrington Research downgraded their outlook for VIZIO Holding (NYSE:VZIO) from Outperform to Market Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.09% Upside

As of January 20, 2024, the average one-year price target for VIZIO Holding is 9.73. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 2.09% from its latest reported closing price of 9.53.

The projected annual revenue for VIZIO Holding is 2,154MM, an increase of 25.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 279 funds or institutions reporting positions in VIZIO Holding. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 7.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VZIO is 0.06%, an increase of 4.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.54% to 57,445K shares. The put/call ratio of VZIO is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Advisory holds 3,790K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,781K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZIO by 33.03% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,390K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,130K shares, representing an increase of 7.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VZIO by 35.55% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 2,580K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,145K shares, representing an increase of 16.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZIO by 0.02% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 2,489K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,300K shares, representing an increase of 7.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VZIO by 58.18% over the last quarter.

JCCIX - John Hancock Small Cap Core Fund Class I holds 2,246K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,169K shares, representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZIO by 16.33% over the last quarter.

VIZIO Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vizio Holding Corp. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures consumer electronics such as smart TVs, sound bars, and smartcast operating systems. Vizio Holding serves customers worldwide.

