Barrington Research Downgrades TTEC Holdings (TTEC)

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2024, Barrington Research downgraded their outlook for TTEC Holdings (NasdaqGS:TTEC) from Outperform to Market Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 94.36% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for TTEC Holdings is 25.09. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 94.36% from its latest reported closing price of 12.91.

The projected annual revenue for TTEC Holdings is 2,784MM, an increase of 13.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 424 funds or institutions reporting positions in TTEC Holdings. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 6.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTEC is 0.07%, a decrease of 7.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.19% to 20,777K shares. The put/call ratio of TTEC is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,270K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,282K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTEC by 29.19% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 579K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 470K shares, representing an increase of 18.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTEC by 21.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 567K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Assenagon Asset Management holds 503K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares, representing an increase of 55.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTEC by 58.50% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 483K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 487K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTEC by 28.03% over the last quarter.

TTEC Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TTEC Holdings, Inc. is one of the largest global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience-as-a-Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step along the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's nearly 61,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results.

