Barrington Research Downgrades Gray Television (GTN)

Fintel reports that on February 27, 2024, Barrington Research downgraded their outlook for Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) from Outperform to Market Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 119.97% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Gray Television is 13.13. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 119.97% from its latest reported closing price of 5.97.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Gray Television is 3,977MM, an increase of 21.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 431 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gray Television. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTN is 0.09%, an increase of 8.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 78,305K shares. The put/call ratio of GTN is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Darsana Capital Partners holds 5,242K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,000K shares, representing an increase of 23.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTN by 23.47% over the last quarter.

Retirement Systems of Alabama holds 4,127K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baupost Group holds 3,760K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,190K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,800K shares, representing an increase of 12.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTN by 28.09% over the last quarter.

Capital Management holds 3,095K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,433K shares, representing an increase of 21.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTN by 43.20% over the last quarter.

Gray Television Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gray Television is a television broadcast company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States ("U.S."). Gray currently owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 94 television markets that collectively reach approximately 24% of U.S. television households. During 2020, Gray's stations were ranked first in 70 markets, and ranked first and/or second in 86 markets, as calculated by Comscore's audience measurement service. Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content, and is the majority owner of Swirl Films.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.