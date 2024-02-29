Barrington Research Downgrades Cumulus Media (CMLS)

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2024, Barrington Research downgraded their outlook for Cumulus Media (NasdaqGM:CMLS) from Outperform to Market Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 190.86% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cumulus Media is 9.86. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 190.86% from its latest reported closing price of 3.39.

The projected annual revenue for Cumulus Media is 1,013MM, an increase of 19.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cumulus Media. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 22.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMLS is 0.04%, an increase of 121.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.99% to 7,852K shares. The put/call ratio of CMLS is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Zazove Associates holds 1,458K shares representing 8.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 779K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AHITX - AMERICAN HIGH INCOME TRUST holds 562K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oak Hill Advisors holds 532K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 423K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cumulus Media Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CUMULUS MEDIA is a leading audio-first media and entertainment company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month - wherever and whenever they want it. CUMULUS MEDIA engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 416 owned-and-operated stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across nearly 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. CUMULUS MEDIA provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. CUMULUS MEDIA is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees.

