Barrington Research Downgrades Airspan Networks Holdings (MIMO)

On March 23, 2023, Barrington Research downgraded their outlook for Airspan Networks Holdings (AMEX:MIMO) from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 351.55% Upside

As of March 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Airspan Networks Holdings is $4.21. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 351.55% from its latest reported closing price of $0.93.

The projected annual revenue for Airspan Networks Holdings is $242MM, an increase of 44.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.55.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Oak Management holds 28,639K shares representing 38.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Softbank Group holds 13,784K shares representing 18.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Qualcomm holds 2,261K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 1,382K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,535K shares, representing a decrease of 11.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIMO by 34.24% over the last quarter.

Pennant Investors holds 1,047K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airspan Networks Holdings. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIMO is 0.17%, a decrease of 81.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 49,661K shares. The put/call ratio of MIMO is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

Airspan Networks Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers software and hardware provducts for 5G networks, and a pioneer in end-to-end open RAN solutions that provides interoperability with other vendors. Airspan Networks Holdings serves customers worldwide.

