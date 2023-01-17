Barrick's quarterly gold output rises on strong performance by Nevada mines

Adds background and details

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter production rose 13.4% sequentially, helped by strong performance at its mines in Nevada and Ivory Coast.

Gold prices XAU= gained 9.9% during October-December quarter, the best since mid-2020, aided by expectations of slower rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The gold miner said in October higher grade underground ore from Nevada mines would drive Barrick to a "strong finish" in the fourth quarter.

The Carlin and Cortez mines are part of Nevada Gold Mines, a joint venture between Barrick and Newmont Corp NEM.N and Tongon is located at Ivory Coast.

Barrick reported total preliminary gold output of 1.1 million ounces in the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from 988,000 ounces in the previous quarter.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

