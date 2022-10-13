US Markets
Barrick's quarterly gold output falls sequentially

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO, GOLD.N on Thursday reported a fall in third-quarter gold output from the previous quarter and said it expects full-year gold production to be at the low end of its forecast range.

The world's second-largest gold miner reported total preliminary gold production of 988,000 ounces in the quarter, compared with 1.04 million ounces in the second quarter.

