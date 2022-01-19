US Markets

Barrick's Q4 gold output rises 10.1% sequentially

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter production rose 10.1% sequentially, helped by strong performance from its Carlin and Cortez mines.

The company reported total preliminary gold output of 1.20 million ounces in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from 1.09 million ounces a quarter ago.

