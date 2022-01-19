Barrick's Q4 gold output rises 10.1% sequentially

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter production rose 10.1% sequentially, helped by strong performance from its Carlin and Cortez mines.

The company reported total preliminary gold output of 1.20 million ounces in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from 1.09 million ounces a quarter ago.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

