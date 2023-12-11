News & Insights

Barrick's Goldrush mine ramp-up gets go ahead

December 11, 2023 — 07:20 am EST

Written by Seher Dareen for Reuters

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold ABX.TO said on Monday the U.S. Bureau of Land Management has approved plan of operations for its Goldrush underground mine at the Cortez Complex near Beowawe, Nevada.

The long-life mine is expected to start ramping up production in 2024 after the commissioning of the initial project infrastructure. It is forecast to produce 130,000 ounces in 2024 and grow to about 400,000 ounces per annum by 2028.

