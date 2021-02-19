Barrick's (GOLD) Earnings and Sales Surpass Estimates in Q4

Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD recorded net earnings (on a reported basis) of $685 million or 39 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2020, down from $1,387 million or 78 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share surged 105.9% year over year to 35 cents. The figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents.

Barrick recorded total sales of $3,279 million, up 13.7% year over year. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,220.7 million.

Operational Highlights

Total gold production amounted to around 1.2 million ounces in the fourth quarter, down 16.2% year over year from 1.4 million ounces. Average realized price of gold was $1,871 per ounce in the quarter, up 26.2% year over year.

Cost of sales increased 1.8% year over year to $1,065 per ounce. All-in sustaining costs (AISC) moved up around 1% year over year to $929 per ounce in the quarter.

Copper production increased 1.7% year over year to 119 million pounds. Average realized copper price was $3.39 per pound, up 22.8% year over year.

FY20 Results

Earnings (as reported) for full-year 2020 were $1.31 per share compared with earnings of $2.26 per share a year ago. Net sales rose 30% year over year to around $12,595 million.

Financial Position

At the end of the year, Barrick had cash and cash equivalents of $5,188 million, up 57% year over year. The company’s long-term debt was $5,135 million at the end of the quarter, down 0.5% year over year.

Net cash provided by operating activities surged 91.2% year over year to $5,417 million.

Guidance

For 2021, Barrick anticipates attributable gold production in the range of 4.4-4.7 million ounces. AISC is expected in the range of $970-$1,020 per ounce and cost of sales is expected in the range of $1,020-$1,070 per ounce.

The company expects copper production in the range of 410-460 million pounds at AISC of $2.00-$2.20 per pound and cost of sales of $1.90-$2.10 per pound.

Capital expenditures are projected between $1,800 million and $2,100 million.

Price Performance

Barrick’s shares have declined 2.2% in the past year compared with 7.7% rise of the industry.

