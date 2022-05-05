Barrick's (GOLD) Earnings and Sales Surpass Estimates in Q1

Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD recorded net earnings (on a reported basis) of $438 million or 25 cents per share in first-quarter 2022, down from $538 million or 30 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were 26 cents. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents.

Barrick recorded total sales of $2,853 million, down 3.5% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,841 million. Results in the reported quarter benefited from higher gold prices. The company witnessed a strong performance from Loulo-Gounkoto in the quarter, driven by solid throughput, recovery and grade.

Operational Highlights

Total gold production amounted to around 990,000 ounces in the first quarter, down 10% year over year. The average realized price of gold was $1,876 per ounce in the quarter, up 6% year over year.

Cost of sales increased 11% year over year to $1,190 per ounce. All-in sustaining costs (AISC) moved up around 14% year over year to $1,164 per ounce in the quarter.

Copper production increased 9% year over year to 101 million pounds. The average realized copper price was $4.68 per pound, up 14% year over year.

Financial Position

At the end of the quarter, Barrick had cash and cash equivalents of $5,887 million, up 4% year over year. The company’s total debt was $5,144 million at the end of the quarter, flat year over year.

Net cash provided by operating activities declined 23% year over year to $1,004 million for the quarter.

The company’s board declared a dividend of 20 cents per share for the first quarter of 2022, suggesting an increase of 100% on the previous base quarterly dividend of 10 cents.

Guidance

For 2022, the outlook for Barrick remains unchanged. It anticipates attributable gold production in the range of 4.2-4.6 million ounces. AISC is expected in the range of $1,040-$1,120 per ounce and cash costs per ounce are projected in the band of $730-$790 per ounce.

The company also expects copper production in the range of 420-470 million pounds at AISC of $2.70-$3.00 per pound and cost of sales of $2.20-$2.50 per pound.

Capital expenditures are projected between $1,900 million and $2,200 million.

Price Performance

Barrick’s shares have dropped 1.6% in the past year compared with a 5.3% decline of the industry.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Barrick currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

