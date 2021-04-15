Barrick's first-quarter gold output falls nearly 9%

April 15 (Reuters) - Miner Barrick Gold ABX.TO, GOLD.N said on Thursday its first-quarter gold production fell nearly 9% from the previous quarter, dented in part by lower grades at its Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

Total preliminary gold production fell to 1.10 million ounces in the quarter ended March 31 from 1.21 million ounces in the previous quarter.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

