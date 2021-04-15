US Markets
Barrick's first-quarter gold output falls nearly 9%

Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Miner Barrick Gold said on Thursday its first-quarter gold production fell nearly 9% from the previous quarter, dented in part by lower grades at its Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

Total preliminary gold production fell to 1.10 million ounces in the quarter ended March 31 from 1.21 million ounces in the previous quarter.

