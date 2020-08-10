Barrick's adjusted quarterly profit more than doubles on higher output, prices

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp's ABX.TO, GOLD.N quarterly adjusted profit more than doubled on Monday, benefiting from a surge in gold prices and higher production.

Barrick's adjusted profit rose to $415 million, or 23 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $154 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

