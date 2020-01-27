Barrick to sell gold worth up to $280 mln as export ban lifted

Barrick Gold will start to ship gold worth up to $280 million from Tanzania, chief executive Mark Bristow said on Monday, after the government lifted an export ban following the resolution of a three-year tax dispute.
