US Markets

Barrick reports higher adjusted profit on improved gold output, prices

Contributor
Shariq Khan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp reported a higher quarterly adjusted profit on Wednesday and boosted its dividend by 40%, benefiting from higher output and prices.

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO, GOLD.N reported a higher quarterly adjusted profit on Wednesday and boosted its dividend by 40%, benefiting from higher output and prices.

Barrick's adjusted profit rose to $300 million, or 17 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $69 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Barrick said gold production rose 14% to 1.44 million ounces from a year earlier, confirming the preliminary numbers released last month.

Average realized gold prices rose to $1,483 per ounce from $1,223 in the prior-year period.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @s_qakhan ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular