Barrick To Rebrand As Barrick Mining Corporation, NYSE Ticker To Change From 'GOLD' To 'B'

April 28, 2025 — 06:36 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) Monday announced plans to change its name to Barrick Mining Corporation, with the French translation shifting from « Société aurifère Barrick » to « Société minière Barrick », pending shareholder approval at the Annual and Special Meeting on May 6, 2025.

In line with the rebranding, Barrick intends to update its NYSE ticker symbol from 'GOLD' to 'B' starting May 9, 2025, while maintaining the 'ABX' symbol on the Toronto Stock Exchange. A new CUSIP number, 06849F108, will also take effect on that date.

Mark Bristow, Barrick's president and CEO, stated that the new name and ticker better represent the company's expanding focus on both gold and copper. He highlighted that alongside Barrick's six Tier One gold mines, the company is significantly growing its copper business, which will meaningfully boost future production.

Bristow emphasized that gold remains central to Barrick's operations, with continued development projects like Pueblo Viejo's expansion, the Fourmile gold project in Nevada, and the Reko Diq project combining both gold and copper assets.

Further details about the proposed changes and the upcoming shareholder meeting are available in Barrick's 2025 Information Circular on its website and on regulatory platforms SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

Monday ABX.TO closed at $26.66 or 0.95% higher on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

