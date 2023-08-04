News & Insights

US Markets

Barrick plans to restart Papua New Guinea gold mine this year

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 04, 2023 — 08:06 am EDT

Written by Arunima Kumar for Reuters ->

Adds details on the mine in paragraphs 2-6

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO aims to restart operations at the Porgera gold mine in Papua New Guinea (PNG) later this year, CEO Mark Bristow said on Friday.

The mine was placed on care and maintenance in April 2020 following a dispute over benefit sharing terms between the government, local people and Barrick, as part of renewing the mining lease.

Porgera produced nearly 600,000 ounces of gold in 2019.

The mobile fleet and fixed plant are being re-commissioned, the mining and metallurgy plans updated and the personnel recruitment plan finalized in preparation for the restart, Bristow said.

PNG stakeholders own 51% of New Porgera with the rest held by Barrick Niugini, a unit of the gold miner, which will operate the mine.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.