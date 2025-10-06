Markets

Barrick Mining To Sell Tongon Gold Mine And Exploration Assets To Atlantic Group For Up To $305 Mln

October 06, 2025 — 10:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Barrick Mining Corp. (B, ABX,TO) announced Monday that it has reached an agreement to sell its interests in the Tongon gold mine and certain of its exploration properties in Cote d'lvoire to the Atlantic Group for total consideration of up to $305 million.

The consideration is composed of a cash consideration of $192 million, inclusive of a $23 million shareholder loan repayment within six months of closing, and contingent cash payments totaling up to $113 million payable based on the price of gold over 2.5 years and resource conversions over 5 years.

The proceeds from the sale will be used to further strengthen Barrick's balance sheet and support our commitment to continue to deliver returns to our shareholders.

Originally scheduled for closure in 2020, the life of Tongon has continued to be extended through successful exploration by Barrick since pouring its first gold in 2010.

The transaction is expected to be completed in late 2025, subject to customary closing conditions being satisfied, including approval by the Government of Cote d'lvoire.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.