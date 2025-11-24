Markets

Barrick Mining Reaches Settlement With Mali, Regains Control Of Loulo-Gounkoto Mines

November 24, 2025 — 10:23 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Barrick Mining Corp.(B, ABX.TO) announced that it has reached an agreement with the Government of the Republic of Mali, resolving all outstanding disputes related to the Loulo and Gounkoto mines. Under the settlement, all charges against Barrick, its affiliates, and employees will be dropped, and steps will be taken to secure the release of four detained employees.

The provisional administration of the Loulo-Gounkoto complex will be terminated, with operational control returning to Barrick. As part of the agreement, Barrick's subsidiaries will also withdraw arbitration claims currently pending before the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). The resolution paves the way for a constructive partnership moving forward.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

B

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.