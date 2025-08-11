Barrick Mining Corporation Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Barrick Mining Corporation (ABR0.DE) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $811 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $370 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Barrick Mining Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $800 million or $0.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.4% to $3.681 billion from $3.162 billion last year.

Barrick Mining Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $811 Mln. vs. $370 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.47 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue: $3.681 Bln vs. $3.162 Bln last year.

For the second quarter, Barrick will pay a dividend of $0.15 per share on September 15, to shareholders of record as of August 29.

Barrick was down by 3.39% at $22.63 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

