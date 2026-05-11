Barrick Mining Corporation Announces Rise In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Barrick Mining Corporation (B) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.602 billion, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $474 million, or $0.27 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Barrick Mining Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.648 billion or $0.98 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 66.7% to $5.218 billion from $3.130 billion last year.

Barrick Mining Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.602 Bln. vs. $474 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.96 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue: $5.218 Bln vs. $3.130 Bln last year.

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