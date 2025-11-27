Barrick Mining Completes Sale of Hemlo to Strengthen Balance Sheet

Barrick Mining Corporation B successfully completed its divestiture of the Hemlo Gold Mine in Canada to Carcetti Capital Corp. The consideration totaled $1.09 billion, including $875 million in cash, $50 million in HMC shares and a production and tiered gold price-linked cash payment structure of up to $165 million. While the cash and shares were received on closing, the structured payment arrangement will begin in January 2027 for a five-year term.

On the recent completion of the divestiture of the Alturas Project in Chile to Boroo Pte. Ltd, the company received an upfront cash payment of $50 million. Barrick has also been granted 0.5% net smelter return royalty on gold and silver produced from the Project as a part of the transaction. It will terminate once 2 million ounces of gold and gold-equivalent have been produced, with Boroo having the option to repurchase the royalty within four years from closing for $10 million.

In line with the expectations, the Hemlo deal was concluded within the fourth quarter of 2025. The proceeds from the divestitures will now be beneficial in strengthening the balance sheet and returning capital to its shareholders.

Hemlo, which produced 143,000 ounces of gold last year, was Barrick’s last operating mine in Canada, a key region for Barrick. With the closure of its operations with Hemlo, Barrick plans to unlock upcoming opportunities in the region through a number of early-stage projects and exploration targets. The divestment enables Barrick to access opportunities and operate world-class gold and copper mines in the country.

B’s shares have gained 138.5% over the past year against the industry’s 110% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

B’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Barrick currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space areKinross Gold Corporation KGC, Fortuna Mining Corp. FSM and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY. At present, KGC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while FSM and HMY carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KGC’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.63 per share, indicating a rise of 139.71%. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 17.37%. KGC’s shares have risen 182.1% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSM’s current fiscal-year earnings stands at 83 cents per share.Its shares have surged 102.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMY’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.66 per share, indicating a rise of 109.45% from year-ago levels. HMY’s shares have gained 109.9% in the past year.

