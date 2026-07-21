Barrick Mining To Buy 9.9% Stake In Kingfisher Metals For C$20.9 Mln

(RTTNews) - Barrick Mining Corporation (B, ABR0.DE, ABX.TO) said on Tuesday that it has agreed to buy 9.9 percent stake in Kingfisher Metals Corp. through an approximately C$20.9 million private placement.

The Toronto-based miner will subscribe for about 15.5 million units of Kingfisher at C$1.35 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant exercisable at C$1.70 for two years.

Following the deal, Barrick will hold about 9.9% of Kingfisher shares on a non-diluted basis and 14.1% on a partially-diluted basis, assuming the exercise of all warrants. Barrick currently owns no Kingfisher shares.

Barrick and Kingfisher will also enter into an investor rights agreement. Under this, Barrick will have anti-dilution and information rights as long as it holds at least 5% of ownership interest in Kingfisher. Kingfisher will also be restricted from selling any interest in its Highway 37 Project in British Columbia for two years without Barrick's consent.

Barrick also agreed to an 18-month lock-up on its Kingfisher shares, a two-year standstill limiting it to 15% ownership, and to vote its shares in line with Kingfisher's board recommendations.

The miner said it will also form a technical committee with Kingfisher and provide technical support for the 2027 and 2028 drilling seasons at Highway 37.

Barrick said it acquired the units for investment purposes and may buy or sell additional Kingfisher securities depending on market conditions.

On the XETRA, shares of Barrick Mining were gaining 1.95 percent, changing hands at 31.30 euros.

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