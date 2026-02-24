Barrick Mining (B) Price Target Increased by 18.36% to 63.50

The average one-year price target for Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) has been revised to $63.50 / share. This is an increase of 18.36% from the prior estimate of $53.65 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $47.07 to a high of $78.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.74% from the latest reported closing price of $49.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,195 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barrick Mining. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to B is 0.41%, an increase of 25.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.84% to 1,151,572K shares. The put/call ratio of B is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 83,674K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 101,847K shares , representing a decrease of 21.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in B by 5.97% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 55,423K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,136K shares , representing an increase of 18.56%.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 47,836K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,170K shares , representing a decrease of 2.79%.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 35,667K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,187K shares , representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in B by 84.02% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 32,115K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,661K shares , representing a decrease of 20.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in B by 9.68% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.