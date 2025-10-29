Barrick Mining (B) Price Target Increased by 14.92% to 40.62

The average one-year price target for Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) has been revised to $40.62 / share. This is an increase of 14.92% from the prior estimate of $35.34 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.27 to a high of $52.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.57% from the latest reported closing price of $31.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,069 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barrick Mining. This is an increase of 436 owner(s) or 68.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to B is 0.58%, an increase of 9.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 140.30% to 1,221,716K shares. The put/call ratio of B is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 74,925K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 73,253K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,990K shares , representing a decrease of 6.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in B by 5.10% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 65,070K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,797K shares , representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in B by 9.99% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 52,454K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,701K shares , representing a decrease of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in B by 1.69% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 52,386K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company.

