Barrick Gold's third-quarter gold output up 3%

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Barrick Gold ABX.TO, GOLD.N said on Thursday its gold production rose nearly 3% sequentially for the third quarter, helped by higher production at its Cortez mines in Nevada.

The company's total preliminary gold output was 1.04 million ounces in the three months ended Sept. 30, up from 1.01 million ounces in the previous quarter.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

