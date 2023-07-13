News & Insights

US Markets
GOLD

Barrick Gold's reports higher gold, copper outputs for second quarter

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 13, 2023 — 07:31 am EDT

Written by Arshreet Singh for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraphs 2, 4, 5 and 6

July 13 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO, GOLD.N said on Thursday its gold production rose 6% sequentially for the second quarter, helped by higher output at Carlin mine in Nevada.

The rise in gold production was driven by a return to normal throughput levels on completion of maintenance work at Carlin and higher grades derived at both Kibali in Democratic Republic of Congo and Veladero in Argentina.

The company's total preliminary gold output was 1.01 million ounces in the three months ended June 30, up from 952,000 ounces in the March quarter.

Gold's all-in sustaining costs (AISC), a key industry metric that reflects the total costs of sustaining mining operations, are expected to be down 2%, the company said.

The Canadian miner's copper production for the second quarter was 107 million pounds, up 22% from 88 million pounds in the first quarter, driven primarily by higher production at Lumwana mine in Zambia.

AISC for copper is expected to be down 7% to 9%.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Arshreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Arshreets))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOLD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.