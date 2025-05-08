Barrick Gold's Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y

Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD recorded net earnings (on a reported basis) of $474 million or 27 cents per share for first-quarter 2025. The figure improved from a profit of $295 million or 17 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were 35 cents. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents.



Barrick recorded total sales of $3,130 million, up roughly 13.9% year over year.



GOLD’s Operational Highlights

Total gold production was 758,000 ounces in the reported quarter, down roughly 19.4% year over year. The average realized price of gold was $2,898 per ounce in the quarter, up around 39.7%.



The cost of sales increased about 14.3% year over year to $1,629 per ounce. All-in-sustaining costs (AISC) moved up around 20.4% to $1,775 per ounce in the quarter.

GOLD’s Financial Position

At the end of the quarter, Barrick had cash and cash equivalents of $4,104 million, up 4% from the prior-year quarter. The company’s total debt was $4,727 million at the end of the quarter, flat year over year.



The operating cash flow was $1,212 million in the reported quarter, whereas free cash flow was $375 million.

GOLD’s Guidance

For 2025, Barrick anticipates attributable gold production to be in the range of 3.15-3.5 million ounces.



AISC is projected to be $1,460-$1,560 per ounce for 2025. Cash costs per ounce are forecast to be $1,050-$1,130. The company also expects to see a cost of sales of $1,460-$1,560 per ounce.



GOLD expects a copper production of 200,000-230,000 tons at AISC of $2.80-$3.10 per pound, cash costs per ounce of $1.80-$2.10 and cost of sales of $2.50-$2.80 per pound.



Total attributable capital expenditures are projected in the range of $3,100-$3,600 million for 2025.

GOLD’s Price Performance

Barrick’s shares have gained 16% in the past year compared with a 47.5% rise of the industry.



GOLD’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

GOLD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



