Barrick Gold's profit surges on higher metal prices

Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Miner Barrick Gold Corp reported a 78% rise in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by rising gold and copper prices.

May 5 (Reuters) - Miner Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO, GOLD.N reported a 78% rise in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by rising gold and copper prices.

Copper prices have gained on the back of massive economic stimulus, while gold has been moving higher because of its appeal as a hedge against inflation.

Barrick said realized gold prices climbed 11.8% to $1,777 per ounce, while total gold production fell to 1.10 million ounces from 1.25 million ounces.

Adjusted profit rose to $507 million, or 29 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $285 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

