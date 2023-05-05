Barrick Gold's (GOLD) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Lag

Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD reported a first-quarter 2023 net income of $120 million or 7 cents per share, down from $438 million or 25 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings were 14 cents per share. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 11 cents.



Barrick recorded sales of $2,643 million, down around 7.4% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,207.6 million.



The results in the reported quarter were hurt by lower year-over-year gold and copper production, a fall in gold sales volumes and higher costs.

Operational Highlights

Total gold production was 952,000 ounces in the reported quarter, down around 3.9% year over year and 15% sequentially. The lower production was mainly due to reduced output at Carlin resulting from annual roaster maintenance, which led to a fall in throughput at Goldstrike.



First-quarter gold sales were 954,000 ounces, down around 4% year over year.



Average realized price of gold was $1,902 per ounce in the quarter, up around 1% year over year.



Cost of sales increased about 16% year over year to $1,378 per ounce.



All-in sustaining costs (AISC) moved up around 18% year over year to $1,370 per ounce in the quarter.



Copper production declined approximately 13% year over year to 88 million pounds. Average realized copper price was $4.20 per pound, down around 10% year over year.

Financial Position

At the end of the reported quarter, Barrick had cash and cash equivalents of $4,377 million, down around 26% year over year. The company’s debt was $4,777 million at the end of the quarter, down roughly 7% year over year.



Operating cash flow was $776 million for the quarter, down around 22.7% year over year.

Guidance

For 2023, Barrick anticipates attributable gold production in the range of 4.2-4.6 million ounces. It sees stronger year-over-year production performance from Cortez, Pueblo Viejo and Turquoise Ridge.



The company expects AISC in the range of $1,170-$1,250 per ounce, cash costs per ounce in the band of $820-$880 per ounce and cost of sales within $1,170-$1,250 per ounce for 2023.



The company also projects copper production in the range of 420-470 million pounds for 2023. It also sees copper AISC of $2.95-$3.25 per pound, cash costs per ounce in the band of $2.05-$2.25 and cost of sales of $2.60-$2.90 per pound.



Capital expenditures are projected between $2,200 million and $2,600 million for 2023.

Price Performance

Barrick’s shares have lost 9.4% in the past year against a 5.8% rise of the industry.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks

GOLD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



