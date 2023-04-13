US Markets
Barrick Gold's first-quarter gold output down 15%

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 13, 2023 — 07:17 am EDT

Written by Arshreet Singh for Reuters ->

April 13 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO, GOLD.N said on Thursday its first-quarter gold production fell 15% sequentially, hurt by lower output at its Carlin mine in Nevada.

The company's total preliminary gold output was 952,000 ounces in the three months ended March 31, down from 1.1 million ounces in the previous quarter.

Analysts on an average expected gold production of 988.7 million ounces, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Gold output at Carlin took a hit from annual maintenance, resulting in lower throughput at Goldstrike, another mine in Carlin mining district, Barrick said.

The company expects gold production to improve in 2023, with the first-quarter having the lowest production.

The company's copper production was 88 million pounds during the quarter, down 8.3% from the previous three months, weighed by lower output at its Lumwana mine in Zambia and Zaldívar mine in Chile.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Arshreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Arshreets;))

