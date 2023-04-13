Barrick Gold's first-quarter gold output down 15%

April 13 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO, GOLD.N said on Thursday its first-quarter gold production fell 15% sequentially, hurt by lower output at Carlin mine.

The company's total preliminary gold output was 0.95 million ounces in the three months ended March 31, down from 1.1 million ounces in the previous quarter.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

