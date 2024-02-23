Barrick Gold (XTRA:ABR) Price Target Increased by 30.51% to 19.30

The average one-year price target for Barrick Gold (XTRA:ABR) has been revised to 19.30 / share. This is an increase of 30.51% from the prior estimate of 14.79 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.38 to a high of 27.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.76% from the latest reported closing price of 13.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1067 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barrick Gold. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABR is 0.50%, an increase of 4.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.03% to 1,268,382K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 100,681K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,552K shares, representing an increase of 36.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABR by 73.62% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 80,934K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,783K shares, representing an increase of 8.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABR by 13.08% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 68,562K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,763K shares, representing an increase of 9.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABR by 12.29% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 45,479K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,062K shares, representing an increase of 14.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABR by 29.83% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 44,681K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,001K shares, representing an increase of 6.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABR by 20.88% over the last quarter.

