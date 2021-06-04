Barrick (GOLD) Wraps Up Sale of Interest in Lagunas Norte Mine

Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD recently completed the divestiture of its interest in the Lagunas Norte mine to Boroo Pte Ltd (Singapore). It sold 100% of its interest in the mine for $81 million, plus the assumption by Boroo of Barrick’s closure liability relating to Lagunas Norte of $226 million backed by an existing $173 million bonding obligation.

Boroo assumes 100% of the $173 million reclamation bond obligations for Lagunas Norte in two tranches— 50% on closing and 50% within a year of closing. The contingent payments, the deferred payments and the obligation to replace the second tranche of the reclamation bond obligations will be secured.

This sale was in sync with Barrick's policy of divesting non-core interests to focus its portfolio on Tier One assets. The acquisition will benefit the mine’s stakeholders in Peru by giving Boroo the opportunity to expand life by accessing satellite resources and adapting the infrastructure, the company noted.

Shares of Barrick have dropped 0.3% in the past year compared with 14.4% rise of the industry.

Barrick, in its last earnings call, stated that it anticipates attributable gold production in the range of 4.4-4.7 million ounces for 2021. All-in sustaining costs (AISC) is expected in the range of $970-$1,020 per ounce and cost of sales is expected in the range of $1,020-$1,070 per ounce.

The company also expects copper production in the range of 410-460 million pounds at AISC of $2.00-$2.20 per pound and cost of sales of $1.90-$2.10 per pound.

Capital expenditures are projected between $1,800 million and $2,100 million.

