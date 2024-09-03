Barrick Gold Unusual Options Activity For September 03

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Barrick Gold.

Looking at options history for Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $289,776 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $256,547.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $13.0 to $20.0 for Barrick Gold over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Barrick Gold stands at 27230.57, with a total volume reaching 7,349.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Barrick Gold, situated within the strike price corridor from $13.0 to $20.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Barrick Gold Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOLD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $0.62 $0.61 $0.62 $18.00 $123.5K 4.0K 1.9K GOLD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $0.62 $0.61 $0.62 $18.00 $104.9K 4.0K 3.6K GOLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.7 $4.6 $4.64 $15.00 $66.6K 3.0K 152 GOLD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.9 $1.87 $1.87 $20.00 $61.3K 1.0K 10 GOLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.37 $0.96 $1.37 $19.00 $55.2K 1.7K 200

About Barrick Gold

Based in Toronto, Barrick Gold is one of the world's largest gold miners. In 2023, the firm produced nearly 4.1 million attributable ounces of gold and about 420 million pounds of copper. At year-end 2023, Barrick had about two decades of gold reserves along with significant copper reserves. After buying Randgold in 2019 and combining its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Newmont later that year, it operates mines in 19 countries in the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company also has growing copper exposure. Its potential Reko Diq project in Pakistan, if developed, could double copper production by the end of the decade.

Present Market Standing of Barrick Gold Trading volume stands at 12,989,607, with GOLD's price down by -3.07%, positioned at $19.57. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 58 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Barrick Gold

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $24.5.

An analyst from Argus Research upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $24. An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Outperform rating on Barrick Gold, maintaining a target price of $25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Barrick Gold, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

