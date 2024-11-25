Barrick Gold Unusual Options Activity For November 25

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Barrick Gold.

Looking at options history for Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $416,469 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $361,745.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $22.0 for Barrick Gold over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Barrick Gold's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Barrick Gold's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $22.0 in the last 30 days.

Barrick Gold 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOLD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $6.55 $5.55 $6.13 $13.00 $254.3K 975 0 GOLD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $4.55 $4.45 $4.5 $22.00 $72.0K 2.7K 160 GOLD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $3.9 $3.8 $3.8 $21.00 $69.9K 866 184 GOLD PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.7 $4.65 $4.7 $22.00 $66.7K 1.9K 142 GOLD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $3.2 $3.05 $3.08 $20.00 $44.4K 15.4K 143

About Barrick Gold

Based in Toronto, Barrick Gold is one of the world's largest gold miners. In 2023, the firm produced nearly 4.1 million attributable ounces of gold and about 420 million pounds of copper. At year-end 2023, Barrick had about two decades of gold reserves along with significant copper reserves. After buying Randgold in 2019 and combining its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Newmont later that year, it operates mines in 19 countries in the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company also has growing copper exposure. Its potential Reko Diq project in Pakistan, if developed, could double copper production by the end of the decade.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Barrick Gold, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Barrick Gold Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 12,746,649, the GOLD's price is down by -3.56%, now at $17.57. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 79 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Barrick Gold

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $23.666666666666668.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Raymond James continues to hold a Outperform rating for Barrick Gold, targeting a price of $25. * An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Outperform rating on Barrick Gold, maintaining a target price of $24. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from UBS lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $22.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Barrick Gold options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.