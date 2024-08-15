Barrick Gold Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Barrick Gold.

Looking at options history for Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $243,711 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $502,530.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $17.0 to $27.0 for Barrick Gold during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Barrick Gold's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Barrick Gold's whale activity within a strike price range from $17.0 to $27.0 in the last 30 days.

Barrick Gold 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOLD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $8.15 $8.05 $8.15 $27.00 $214.3K 303 264 GOLD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $0.42 $0.4 $0.41 $20.00 $205.0K 43.1K 669 GOLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.05 $2.97 $3.02 $17.00 $90.6K 63.2K 637 GOLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.65 $1.53 $1.66 $25.00 $66.3K 8.6K 1.2K GOLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.2 $1.17 $1.2 $18.00 $63.8K 12.4K 767

About Barrick Gold

Based in Toronto, Barrick Gold is one of the world's largest gold miners. In 2023, the firm produced nearly 4.1 million attributable ounces of gold and about 420 million pounds of copper. At year-end 2023, Barrick had about two decades of gold reserves along with significant copper reserves. After buying Randgold in 2019 and combining its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Newmont later that year, it operates mines in 19 countries in the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company also has growing copper exposure. Its potential Reko Diq project in Pakistan, if developed, could double copper production by the end of the decade.

In light of the recent options history for Barrick Gold, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Barrick Gold's Current Market Status With a volume of 9,500,923, the price of GOLD is up 0.47% at $19.25. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Barrick Gold, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

