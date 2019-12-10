US Markets

Barrick Gold to sell stake in Massawa project to Teranga for about $430 mln

Arunima Kumar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canadian gold miner Barrick Gold Corp, said on Tuesday it would sell 90% stake in its Massawa project in Senegal to Teranga Gold Corporation for up to $430 million.

Under the terms of the deal, Barrick will have the right to nominate one Teranga director for as long as it retains at least a 10% equity interest in Teranga.

